Minister applauds NSE’s excellence, commissions NEC Phase 2 remodelled reception

By Kingsley Adegboye

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has officially commissioned the remodelled reception area of the National Engineering Centre (NEC) Phase 2 Headquarters in Abuja, marking another milestone in the Society’s ongoing institutional development.

The commissioning, which took place during the 462nd Council meeting of the NSE, was performed by the Honourable Minister of State for Works, Barr. Bello Muhammed Goronyo.

The Minister commended the Society for its foresight, innovation, and high standard of execution demonstrated in the newly upgraded facility. “I am proud to commission this project for the benefit of mankind,” he said, describing the design as world-class and reflective of a progressive professional body.

The decision to remodel the NEC reception area was ratified during the 461st Council session of the Society on May 25, 2025.

The project is aimed at improving the visitor experience and projecting the NSE as a modern, efficient institution committed to excellence in engineering practice and governance.

Speaking at the event, the President of NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, expressed satisfaction with the timely completion of the project. “I am indeed pleased to inform you that work on the remodelling of the reception area of NEC Phase 2 has been completed.

“In line with our service ideals, we have also recruited a trained professional to man the front desk, ensuring that all guests and members are received with courtesy and professionalism,” she said.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by members of the NSE Council, senior engineers, and invited dignitaries.

The upgraded reception area now offers a more functional, welcoming, and aesthetically pleasing space, aligning with the Society’s mission to foster engineering excellence and enhance operational effectiveness at its national headquarters.