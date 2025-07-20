Michael Collins named among Africa’s Top Under 40 CEOs

CEO of MCO Penny hailed for redefining digital finance and inclusive leadership in Nigeria

Michael Collins, Founder and CEO of MCO Penny, has been recognized among Africa’s Under 40 CEOs by Young African CEOs, Johannesburg—an accolade that cements his role as one of the continent’s rising forces in digital innovation and inclusive finance.

More than just a business leader, Collins is redefining what it means to lead with purpose in Nigeria’s tech and finance ecosystem. “MCO Penny was never about chasing numbers,” he said. “It was about creating solutions—real tools—for civil servants, small business owners, and underserved communities.”

Since launching MCO Penny, Collins has championed financial access for ordinary Nigerians through technology-driven services. From instant, salary-backed loans to tailored SME support, the platform simplifies banking and empowers users with speed, trust, and accessibility. In just minutes, users can secure funding—no paperwork, no endless queues.

But the company goes beyond lending. MCO Penny also offers flexible savings and investment plans designed for long-term growth. It’s a model rooted in transparency, inclusion, and shared prosperity—values Collins insists are non-negotiable.

“This recognition isn’t just mine,” Collins noted. “It belongs to every civil servant who keeps the country running, every team member building solutions behind the scenes, and every Nigerian who dares to dream differently.”

Now celebrated across Africa’s business landscape, Collins continues to lead from Lagos, where MCO Penny is scaling operations and expanding digital reach. The Under 40 CEOs award is the latest symbol of his commitment—not to personal glory, but to building a financial future where no one is left behind.

Michael Collins isn’t just building a fintech company. He’s shaping a movement—one rooted in innovation, driven by impact, and guided by the belief that real leadership serves people first.