Messi, Alba risk ban after MLS All-Star game withdrawal

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami team-mate Jordi Alba could face a suspension after withdrawing from Major League Soccer’s All-Star game.

Argentina superstar Messi and Alba had been due to start for a combined MLS team which will face a squad representing Mexico’s Liga-MX in Austin later Wednesday.

However a league source said Inter Miami had notified officials on Wednesday that both Messi and Alba had been pulled from the event.

Under MLS rules, both Messi and Alba could be given a one-game suspension unless they have a valid reason for the withdrawal, such as an injury.

A league source told AFP however no decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken until MLS officials had spoken to Inter Miami to confirm the circumstances of the withdrawal.

The duo’s participation in Wednesday’s mid-season exhibition game had been under a cloud after Miami coach Javier Mascherano indicated at the weekend he wanted Messi and Alba to rest.

“The players are called up. I’d prefer they rest, but it’s not my decision,” Mascherano said.

“I know how important the All-Star Game is, and as far as I know, there’s no decision from the club – everything continues as normal.”

Both Messi, 38, and Alba, 36, have a history of recent injury problems while Inter Miami has faced a gruelling schedule which included participation in the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

