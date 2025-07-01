Men not built to be sexually involved with one woman – 2Baba

By Precious Osadebe

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba, has stirred up public debate after making a controversial statement about male sexuality and monogamy.

In a recent interview with Nedu, the award-winning artiste claimed that it is nearly impossible for a man to remain sexually involved with just one woman, even if he loves her deeply.

He went on to explain that while individual men can choose to be faithful, the natural instinct often pushes otherwise, which has led many into trouble.

He said, “I will speak for myself, but men are not built to be sexually involved with only one woman. A man can love one woman and give her his heart, but when it comes to sexual satisfaction, it’s difficult. It’s the biology of a man.

“It’s what has gotten so many people in trouble. We need to accept it. So many heartbreaks and unnecessary stress could be avoided if we simply acknowledged this reality.”

Tuface’s remarks have since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions across social media. While some agree with his perspective on human nature, others have criticised the statement as an excuse for infidelity.

The 49-year-old has seven children from three women — Sumbo Ajaba, Pero Adeniyi and Annie Macaulay.

2Baba announced his separation and pending divorce from his wife Annie in January 2025. He has since professed love to Natasha Osawaru, a member of the Edo State House of Assembly.