Adams Oshiomhole

The Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, believes the media blew Governor Monday Okpebholo’s warning to Peter Obi out of proportion.

Following Obi’s recent visit to St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences on June 7, the Edo State governor, over the weekend, asked the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate to obtain security clearance before visiting the state.

“That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped ₦15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance.

“His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state, and this will not be tolerated,” Okpebholo said.

However, many Nigerians, including opposition figures, have slammed the governor, accusing him of threatening Obi.

Reacting to the issue during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, Oshiomhole said the media blew the matter out of proportion, adding that Okpebholo’s intention was clear.

“I think the media tried to exaggerate it,” he said.

The former Governor of Edo State argued that Okpebholo’s message to Obi was not a threat but a matter of protocol.

Sharing an experience of his visit to Enugu State, Oshiomhole said even though there’s no law that requires politically exposed persons to inform state governors before visiting their territories, he let the governor know of his visit, stressing that it is a “matter of personal discipline and protocol.”

Vanguard News