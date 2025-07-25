Many feared dead as gunmen attack Imo villages

FILE IMAGE

Gunmen’s attack on Ndi-Ejezie, Umualaoma, and Ndiakuwata Uno villages in Arondizuogu community, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo, has allegedly left many people dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident occurred between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told NAN that the invaders, on several motorcycles, opened fire on villagers without any provocation, killing over 14 people in different locations.

The source called for increased security measures in the areas and swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Videos of the victims in their pool of blood later circulated on social media, arousing outrage and condemnation.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Imo command, DSP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident, stating that at least seven people were killed in the coordinated attacks.

Okoye described the attack as “barbaric, inhumane, and totally unacceptable,”

assuring the public that the command had deployed operational and intelligence assets to identify, apprehend, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Okoye said: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo command, Aboki Danjuma, strongly condemned the gruesome attack carried out by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN.

“The senseless assault claimed the lives of over seven people, and left several others critically injured.

“Consequently, the commissioner of police is leading a tactical unit for intense combing of the affected areas and affirmed that the situation is now under control,” he said.

According to him, proactive security measures had been taken to forestall further attacks and restore lasting peace in the areas.

Okoye extended Danjuma’s heartfelt sympathy to families of those who lost their lives, praying for peaceful repose of their souls as well as speedy recovery for the injured.

“The command urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding.

“Anyone with useful information that can assist ongoing investigations is encouraged to contact the nearest police station or reach out through the command’s emergency lines: 08034773600 or 08103341610.

“All information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” he said.

Vanguard News