MAN, RMRDC seek tech solutions to drive local manufacturing

*Set to host 2025 NME/NIRAM Expo

The 2025 Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment (NME) and Nigerian Raw Materials (NIRAM) Expo is set to focus on the adoption indigenous technology to drive local manufacturing and align with the ‘Nigeria First’ policy of the federal government.

The theme of the expo, which is being jointly organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), is ‘Accelerating Sustainable Manufacturing through Cutting-edge Technology Solutions’.

Speaking ahead of the forthcoming expo scheduled for August 5 to 7, 2025 in Lagos, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Francis Meshioye, said the expo will act as a key platform for adopting home-grown technology to boost local production and reduce reliance on foreign goods.

“This time we want to engender conversations around ‘Nigeria First’ in terms of showing dignitaries, delegates and participants locally made equipment, raw materials within their reach and innovative inventions that can transform our processes and then attract more patronage. To put it simply and succinctly, the entire value chain of the manufacturing sector will be present at this year’s edition of the expo and reflect the ‘Nigeria First’ policy of the federal government,” Meshioye stated.

Also speaking, Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said the expo will help manufacturers and equipment users co-create technologies suitable for local production needs.

“True resilience lies in homegrown innovation. If you are going to build resilience, you must be indigenous to the solutions you have,” he said.

According to him, while some foreign technologies may not be immediately replaceable, collaboration between stakeholders can lead to the creation of adapted versions for Nigeria’s context.

“Even if the technologies we require are not available, we’ll be able to co-create the one that will best suit the kind of product you want to use,” he added.

In his remarks, Director General of RMRDC, Prof. Martin Muonso, called for better use of Nigeria’s abundant raw materials.

Muonso, who was represented by Dr Edith Obi, Overseeing Director, State Industrial Extension Services, RMRDC, said the partnership with MAN and other stakeholders promotes raw material use and national self-sufficiency.

He revealed that the much-anticipated value-addition bill, which mandates that no raw material leaves Nigeria without undergoing at least 30% processing, is awaiting final approval.

“We must utilise and add value to our abundant local raw materials before exporting. This expo is about harnessing and showcasing those potentials. We are building a future where Nigerian-made products are celebrated globally,” he said.