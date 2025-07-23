Man remanded for impersonating Epe monarch, forging S-Court ruling

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — A man, Musiliu Musa Awoga, popularly known as Ajingolo, has been remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, for allegedly impersonating the Orijeru of Igboye Kingdom in Epe, Lagos State, and forging a Supreme Court ruling to back his claim.

Awoga, who is the 1st defendant in the matter, was arraigned alongside Olamilekan Awoga, Hassan Adefala, and Moses Awoga (2nd to 4th defendants), on a 13-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and assault on police officers.

They were brought before Chief Magistrate Jimoh Adefioye of the Oshodi Magistrate’s Court, sitting at the Lagos Task Force Office, who ordered their remand after they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While the 1st defendant, Musiliu Awoga, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts, the 2nd to 4th defendants denied seven counts each.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr. O.A. Adekunle, who appeared alongside Omotunde Airat, informed the court that the offences were committed on June 14, 2025, at Eredo, Epe, where the defendants allegedly forged a Supreme Court judgment in suit number SC/CV/969/2020. They also allegedly forged the official letterhead of the Eredo Local Council Development Area, LCDA, and the signature of its chairman, Hon. Ismail Akinloye.

The prosecution further alleged that the 1st defendant falsely paraded himself as Oba Rasaq Musa-Adebamowo, the recognised Orijeru of Igboye. He also referred to himself as the Awujale of Ijebu-Eko, a chieftaincy title unknown to law and contrary to Section 34 of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Lagos State, 2015.

According to the charge, Awoga, who is not a recognised monarch, wore a beaded crown and carried a beaded staff of office in public, claiming to be the Orijeru of Igboye. He was also said to have printed banners and invitation cards portraying himself as the “Oba-elect, Orijeru of Igboye, Awujale of Ijebu-Eko.”

All four defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Following their plea, the prosecuting team informed the court that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, DPP, had requested the case file for legal advice, as investigations were still ongoing.

The prosecution urged the court to remand the defendants pending the DPP’s advice.

Granting the prayer, Chief Magistrate Adefioye ordered that the defendants be remanded in NCoS custody and adjourned the matter till September 8, 2025, for mention and legal advice.