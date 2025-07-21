Man kills friend after argument in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Residents near Gotar Aliero by Oando in Birnin Kebbi woke up Monday morning to the shocking sight of a man found dead in a pool of blood at the entrance of the central market.

The Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed that the victim, 35-year-old Auwal Umar from Katami village in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State, was allegedly killed by his friend following an earlier dispute.

Investigations revealed that Umar and the suspect, 30-year-old Bello Amakwa from Birnin Kebbi, had a heated argument earlier in the day at Kara Market. According to police, Amakwa later returned at night with a knife and attacked Umar while he was asleep.

Amakwa has been arrested and is currently in police custody. He reportedly confessed to committing the murder during interrogation.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, warned young people against taking the law into their own hands. He assured the public that justice would be served, emphasizing that such acts will not be tolerated in the state.