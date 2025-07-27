Man exhumes grandma’s skull in Niger to settle N2m debt

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Nemesis has caught up with a 31-year-old man, Ahmadu Jiya, who exhumed the skull of his 90-year-old maternal grandmother to raise quick money to offset a debt of N2 million.

The suspect had approached a herbalist, Mohammed Ndache about the debt hanging on him and wanted a way out immediately towards settling it.

In return, the herbalist instructed Ahmadu to bring a human head, dead or alive to make some rituals for quick money so as to settle the debt.

During interrogation with the police, Ahmadu declared, “The skull belongs to me. it was the skull of my maternal grandmother, aged over 90 yrs as at the time of her demise and I exhumed the corpse and obtained the skull in order to make quick money to settle debts of over two million naira that had accrued over time.

“Mohammed Ndache, a herbalist had instructed me to obtain a human head, dead or alive before he could help me make quick money and on presenting the skull to the herbalist in the company of my friend, Mohammed Adamu, he, Adamu on hearing the terms of the ritual decided that he couldn’t abide with the terms and I returned to my village with the skull and hid it in my residence,” the suspect declared.

Four other suspects, Mohammed Ndache, 70, the herbalist of Nagya, Edati, Abubakar Mohammed, 21, of Duma via Lavun, Ali Mohammed, 20 of Tsyaduka via Lemu, Gbako LGA and Mohammed Adamu, 25, of Edati were later apprehended along with the prime suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) of the Niger State Police command, Superintendent of Police, Wasiu Abiodun who confirmed the incident said the five suspects were arrested in a hotel in Bida, headquarters of Bida Local Government Area of the state when they were deliberating over final delivery of the skull and collection of the money.

The PPRO in a statement declared, “Initially, Jiya who exhumed the skull was accompanied by his friend Mohammed Adamu to deliver the skull to the herbalist but Adamu backed out.

“He later returned with Abubakar Mohammed and together they bought the skull from Jiya for ₦100,000 and they agreed to pay ₦40,000 upfront.

“The trio were then introduced to another herbalist, Mallam Ali Mohammed who promised to perform a ritual that would double their money. The suspects were arrested after they demanded a refund from Mallam Ali who directed them to meet him at a hotel in Bida and acting on a tip-off, police operatives swooped in and apprehended all five suspects at the location,” the Police declared.

Wasiu Abiodun said the suspects are currently undergoing discreet investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna adding that the suspects will be prosecuted for their alleged involvement in ritualistic and criminal activities.