Make national security tool for economic recovery, Tinubu told

A security and policy expert, Seyi Babaeko, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reposition national security as a key driver of economic recovery, rather than viewing it solely through a military lens.

Babaeko, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Absolute Security and Advance Protocol Ltd, made this recommendation in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja on Sunday.

He stressed the need for the Tinubu administration to adopt a more integrated and technology-driven approach to national security, highlighting the use of drones, satellite surveillance, and artificial intelligence (AI) for threat detection as essential tools.

“It also means legalizing state policing so that communities are protected by people who understand their terrain. Importantly, young people living in violence-prone areas must be offered real alternatives, such as skills, jobs, and hope,” Babaeko stated.

He pointed to Nigeria’s oil sector as a critical area in need of urgent security reforms, noting that pipeline vandalism, crude theft, and systemic inefficiencies are bleeding the economy.

“Oil still funds much of Nigeria’s budget, but the sector is bleeding daily. Billions are lost to pipeline vandalism and theft. If we cannot secure our most strategic national asset, how can we fund development?” he asked.

Babaeko recommended full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the use of digital tools like blockchain for transparent tracking of oil production and sales. He also advocated for the inclusion of local communities—especially in the Niger Delta—into the national security framework through joint military-private task forces to build trust and safeguard infrastructure.

While emphasizing the importance of oil, he warned that Nigeria’s future cannot depend on a finite resource, urging national commitment to genuine economic diversification.

“Diversification is not just a slogan—it must become a national movement,” he said.

Babaeko also called for deeper state-level involvement in national economic planning, advocating for true fiscal federalism.

“A $1 trillion economy cannot be built from Abuja alone. State governments must not be made bystanders—they must be empowered as partners in growth. This means unlocking their potential in areas like agriculture, mining, and regional trade,” he said.

He urged the federal government to reward innovation and performance at the state level, while encouraging inter-state collaboration for sustainable development.

“President Tinubu’s vision is bold but achievable. However, it will require clarity of purpose, political courage, and a deep understanding that economic growth and national security are two sides of the same coin,” Babaeko noted.

He also commended the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for what he described as “steady leadership in turbulent times.”

“His strategic focus reminds us that securing Nigeria is not just about force—it is about foresight, unity, and nation-building,” he added.