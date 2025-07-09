Luis Enrique ready for ‘special’ showdown between PSG and Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish headcoach Luis Enrique (2nd R) reacts with Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender #02 Achraf Hakimi (R) after losing the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on April 25, 2025. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique described Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final showdown between the European champions and Real Madrid as “special” but dismissed questions over his relationship with Kylian Mbappe ahead of a reunion with the superstar striker.

“Playing against Real Madrid is always a special game,” PSG’s Spanish coach told reporters at a press conference at the MetLife Stadium just outside New York, where the clash will take place.

“We are delighted to be playing in a game like this because it means we have done a good job up to now.”

PSG came to the United States for the tournament fresh from winning the UEFA Champions League for the first time, in the season following Mbappe’s departure for Real.

Luis Enrique coached Mbappe during his final campaign in Paris, a turbulent year in which the France captain was initially sidelined from the team for refusing to sign a new contract and later used sparingly after making it clear he would depart.

“All I can say is that belongs in the past, it is behind us now,” said Luis Enrique.

“Lots of things make this a special game. This game is important because it is a Club World Cup semi-final. That makes it very interesting and we need to be ready to remain focused on the match.

“We are very close to playing another final and that is a true motivation,” added the coach, who is without defensive duo Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez after both were sent off in the quarter-final win over Bayern Munich.

While PSG are seeking to end a trophy-laden season with even more silverware, the Club World Cup marks the start of a new era for Real under their new coach Xabi Alonso.

“I think it’s very difficult to analyse Real Madrid because Xabi Alonso is just starting his work there,” said Luis Enrique, who is closely associated with Barcelona but also played at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 1990s.

“For me it has always been a pleasure to play against Real Madrid and it always will be.

“They are the most decorated club in the world and Xabi has everything required to take on the challenge.”

Real coach Alonso did not speak to media on Tuesday after the Spanish giants’ flight to New York from their training base in Florida was delayed due to stormy weather conditions.

The winners of Wednesday’s semi-final will advance to the final on Sunday where Chelsea lie in wait after the English side defeated Fluminense 2-0 in Tuesday’s first last-four tie.