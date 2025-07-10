LP candidate warns of plot to disrupt Lagos LG poll

By Henry Ojelu

The Labour Party, LP, chairmanship candidate for Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Engr. Seyi Ipinlaye, has raised concerns over alleged plans by certain individuals to incite violence and disrupt the upcoming Lagos State local government elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025.

In a statement made available to journalists, Ipinlaye warned of attempts to replicate the “ugly menace” of the 2023 general elections, which he described as being marred by threats, ballot box snatching, and voter intimidation.

Ipinlaye called on the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LAISEC, to ensure a free and fair election, urging law enforcement agencies to be proactive in preventing possible violence and protecting voters in Amuwo-Odofin.

“We are already seeing signs of desperation as Labour Party campaign posters and banners are being torn and defaced. If this continues unchecked, it may lead to voter suppression and possible anarchy,” he said.

Recalling LP’s victories in the 2023 general elections in both state and federal constituencies in Amuwo-Odofin, Ipinlaye expressed confidence in the party’s support base, warning that any attempts to manipulate the outcome could backfire.

He also appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State government to resist any interference in the electoral process, urging them to promote peace and transparency.

“We want the votes in Amuwo-Odofin to count, just like in Abia State where the governor allowed free and fair LGA elections without interference,” he said.

Ipinlaye concluded by calling on security agencies to remain neutral and act professionally before, during, and after the election to safeguard lives and property.