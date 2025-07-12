Low voter turnout recorded in Festac

By Evelyn Usman

Polling units across Jakande Estate in Oke-Afa and Ago Okota areas of Lagos stood eerily empty during Saturday’s Local Government elections, with units 003, 05, 07, 08, 09, and 012 recording fewer than 40 votes between 9:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Vanguard observed near-deserted scenes, a stark contrast to past elections where animated queues spilt into the streets.

At Unit 012, only 28 voters had cast ballots by noon in Jakande estate, while presiding officers at Unit 07 reported just 19. At Unit 08, only two voters arrived in a 90-minute span, while youths played football on the roads.

Unarmed policemen stationed at units stood idle, with no security concerns reported amid the overwhelming voter absence.

While most polling units functioned actively, LASIEC officials were conspicuously absent at Polling Unit 014 on 21 Road, Second Avenue, Festac Town as of 11:30 am, leaving some voters who managed to come out to vote stranded and the unit unmanned.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Olohundare Moshood, patrolled polling units across Surulere and Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin and other areas to monitor security.

Most residents watched apathetically from apartment windows or sat idly in front of their buildings, ignoring the electoral process.

Most of those who spoke with Vanguard attributed their disinterest to a lack of confidence in the electoral process.

One of them, Godfrey Johnson, 54, said, “Of what importance is our participation when our votes will not count? We have lost confidence in INEC’s ability to deliver credible elections. Until we get it right, this will be the outcome.”

His sentiment echoed widely, with many questioning the fairness of the process despite assurances from state officials.

Another resident, Taofeek Sumonu, 41, said the low turnout was predicted.

According to him, “This is not new. It is evident in most local government elections. People are waiting for governorship and presidential polls.”