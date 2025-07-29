Lekki airport: Pay us before demolition, Ajah residents tell LASG

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Evelyn Usman

Property owners and tenants in the Ajiwe community of Ajah, Lagos State, have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state to halt the demolition of their houses for infrastructure projects until they receive due compensation.

They claimed that their property had been slated for demolition to make way for the Gas Link pipeline and Green Line Rail projects, integral components for the new Lagos Airport under development in the Ibeju Lekki area of the state.

The affected landlords and tenants, who staged a protest on Abraham Adesanya express road, weekend, displayed placards, some of which read: “We say no to Gas Link and Green Line Rail projects demolition of our properties without Compensation,” “Our properties cannot be demolished without Compensation,” “Compensate us,” among others.

Spokesman for the protesters, Kehinde Alakoso, said the projects served an overriding public purpose, as stipulated by law, but stressed the need to consider the human cost.

Alakoso said: “We have written to the state governor, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, and other relevant people in the state. Despite these communications and a meeting with the commissioner in April 2025 where compensation assurances were given, no concrete plans have materialized.”

Lamenting the impact of the project since work began in November last year, he stated: “Since pipeline laying started last November, they have blocked entrances to a lot of businesses. These businesses are crumbling and property owners and tenants are living in fear of the unknown and incursion onto their properties.”

Highlighting the legal basis for their demand, Alakoso stressed: “We acquired these properties legitimately and they have title documents.”

The law says you can publicly acquire people’s property, but you should make provision for compensation. They must put a human face to what they are doing; let us know how you want to compensate the people.”

Also, General Secretary of the Odugbese Ajereongbe Chieftaincy family and a representative of affected Ajiwe landlords, Ahmed Ajanaku, said that the government’s promise at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Swiss Hotel, Victoria Garden City, VGC was not kept.

Another affected tenant, Prince Olanshile Mogaji, representing occupants of Top Notch Plaza since 2004, pleaded for due process and respect.

“We don’t have what it takes to fight the government. We are only saying the government should, as a matter of principle, follow the due process,” Mogaji stated, adding that they possessed all necessary approvals and Certificates of Occupancy.