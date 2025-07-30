Leadership Crisis: Experts call for impactful change

By Olayinka Ajayi

Leadership experts have sounded the alarm on Africa’s pressing need for impactful leadership, insisting that the continent’s future hinges on effective governance and visionary leaders.

The experts’ call for impactful change as Africa grapples with numerous challenges, including poverty, corruption, and inadequate infrastructure.

Speaking yesterday during the 2025 Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development, CeProd, summit and induction of new fellows, the Director-General of CeProd, Dr. Chris Egbu, noted that promoting economic development and ethical leadership across Nigeria and beyond cannot be overemphasised.

He said, “Our leadership summit not only served as a platform for knowledge exchange but also underscored the urgent need for impactful leadership and reform in Africa.

“The induction reinforces our mission to connect and celebrate productivity-driven professionals, promoting economic development and ethical leadership across Nigeria and beyond is key to the advancement of our continent.”

Also speaking, an economist and public policy expert, Dr. David Samuel, while highlighting the paradox of Nigeria’s resource wealth juxtaposed with widespread poverty, said, “Nations don’t rise by luck or slogans. They rise by systems that work and people who are willing to build.”

On his part, renowned expert on corruption and governance, Professor Evans Osabuohien stressed the importance of integrity in leadership saying “Integrity is imperative for Nigeria’s future. We need to build systems that work and people who are willing to build”.