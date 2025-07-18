Lawmaker empowers 200 widows in Abia

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – No fewer than 200 widows in Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency of Abia State, have received vocational training in soap-making, hairdressing, make-up artistry and other skills, for self reliance.

Sponsor of the training and member representing the constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, also gave out start-up kits to the beneficiaries.

In a message to the beneficiaries, Rep. Osonwa said the initiative was a demonstration of his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of widows and vulnerable group among his constituents by providing them with sustainable means of livelihood.

The Labour Party lawmaker said he was deeply touched by their plights in the face of the biting economic hardship in the country, adding that the best way to empathize with them is to assist them acquire skills for self reliance.

The lawmaker argued that skills acquisition, and not distribution of palliatives, remains the best form of empowerment.

He said:”What we shared here was not just equipment; we gave out meaningful tools that will help the beneficiaries set up their own businesses.

“Most importantly, every participant was trained to use what they received to build a source of income.This is not a one-time effort. It is part of a broader, long-term initiative to empower 5,000 women and young people in our constituency.”

The lawmaker explained that he had earlier trained some young farmers and small business owners, and supported some of them with up to N500,000 start-up grant .

“In March 2025, we expanded into ICT and education. We distributed laptops, supported digital learning in schools, and helped students prepare for JAMB through scholarships and registration support.

“Now, our focus is on vocational training. For many families, access to practical skills like soap-making or hairdressing can be the difference between dependency and self-reliance.”

The lawmaker who promised to sustain the gesture as a way of empathizing with the vulnerable, said no community would be overlooked.

“Every Community in all 22 wards in our constituency is covered. Our goal is to carry everyone along. No ward has been left behind, and no community has been overlooked.”

Some of the beneficiaries including Nwoko Oyidiya Ama from Arochukwu; Mercy Chikezie from Isu; and Nneoma Mba Idika, a hairdresser, showered praises on the lawmaker for the gesture, which they said, had brought a huge relief to them.

In a remark, one of the facilitators, Elder Uga Kalu, encouraged the women to utilize their skills, and to resist the temptation of selling off the equipment but put them to good use.