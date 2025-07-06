LASU dismisses two lecturers over financial impropriety, misconduct

By Adesina Wahab

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University, LASU, has approved the summary dismissal of two senior lecturers over allegations of financial impropriety and serious misconduct.



The Council, through its Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Fanu, who is also the Registrar of the university, issued a statement over the weekend, stating that the decision to terminate the appointments of the lecturers was made during the 143rd statutory meeting of the Council, held last Thursday.



The dismissed officers are Prof. Olatunji Tajudeen Fasasi Abanikannada, Dean of the School of Agriculture, Epe Campus, and Dr. Khadeejah Olufunke Kareem-Ibraheem, Lecturer I/Coordinator, Department of Animal Sciences, School of Agriculture, Epe Campus.

The Council took the decision after considering the Report of the Joint Council-Senate Disciplinary Committee, which looked into the allegations levelled against the duo.

Prof. Abanikannda was dismissed over multiple allegations, including:- Subjecting 400 Level students of the School of Agriculture to inhumane treatment by keeping them on the farm from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. without break, food, and water, even during torrential rainfall that lasted between 4:45 p.m. and after 6:00 p.m., an action prejudicial to the security of the university.

Sexual harassment of female students of the same school; subjecting staff members and students to emotional and physical trauma using threats, curses, derogatory utterances, and profane expletives on them, an act unbecoming of a public officer of the university.

Unauthorised collection of money from staff and students of the School of Agriculture, contrary to University regulations.

Dr. Kareem-Ibraheem was dismissed for: Dereliction of duty as Coordinator, Department of Animal Sciences, by failing to adhere to the University’s approved guidelines, procedures and curriculum for Farm Practical Year (FPY), thereby exposing the students to hard labour on the farm.

Failure to remit to the University coffers, proceeds from the sale of farm produce (amounting to over ₦10.6 million), which was kept in her personal bank account, as against the University guidelines.

“These acts, tantamount to ‘Serious Misconduct’, are in contravention of the University’s Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (2017, as amended). Both dismissals take effect from Thursday, 3rd July 2025.

“The University Management reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the integrity of academic and administrative standards.”