Lassa Fever: Five states account for 91% of all confirmed cases — NCDC

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has revealed that five states—Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi—account for 91 percent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases in the country.

This disclosure came as the agency reported 145 deaths from Lassa fever across 20 states, with a case fatality rate of 18.6 percent, according to its latest situation report.

Ondo State tops the chart with 31 percent of all confirmed cases, followed by Bauchi with 24 percent, Edo with 17 percent, Taraba with 16 percent, and Ebonyi with 3 percent.

“We are working closely with state governments and partners to enhance surveillance, case management, and community engagement to control the spread of the disease,” the NCDC stated.

So far, a total of 781 confirmed cases have been recorded from 5,943 suspected cases reported across 101 local government areas. The agency noted that both suspected and confirmed cases have declined when compared to the same period in 2024.

The NCDC attributed the high fatality rate to late presentation of cases, poor health-seeking behavior, and unsanitary living conditions in high-burden communities.

“We urge Nigerians to practice proper hygiene, avoid contact with rodents, and seek medical attention promptly when symptoms of Lassa fever appear,” the agency advised.

In response to the outbreak, the NCDC has scaled down its Incident Management System to alert mode to ensure enhanced coordination and rapid response capabilities.

The agency also conducted clinician sensitization exercises in Lassa fever hotspot local government areas to boost healthcare workers’ capacity in disease detection and management.

In addition, the NCDC said it has distributed essential response commodities—including personal protective equipment and the antiviral drug Ribavirin—to affected states and treatment centers to strengthen case management efforts.

“Surveillance and contact tracing efforts have also been intensified in affected areas to identify and contain outbreaks promptly,” the agency emphasized.

The NCDC reiterated its commitment to working with partners and stakeholders at all levels to reduce the burden of Lassa fever and protect public health.