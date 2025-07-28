LASAMBUS: LASG reaffirms commitment to emergency response

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to strengthening pre-hospital emergency care through strategic upgrades to the Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, even as it appealed to the public to support emergency operations and eliminate barriers to life-saving interventions.

Speaking during a media engagement themed “LASAMBUS: Highlighting Impact, Improving and Sustaining Response”, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, pledged the state’s commitment on delivering timely medical assistance through LASAMBUS, a critical component of Lagos’ emergency response architecture.

“Emergency medical response is more than just transportation; it’s about stabilising lives en route to definitive care,” Ogboye said.

He noted that LASAMBUS has evolved significantly from its modest beginnings in 2001 with just four Peugeot wagons, to a fleet of 36 ambulances operating daily across four operational bases, supported by over 190 trained personnel. The service now includes mobile ICU units and water ambulances for riverine communities.

According to Ogboye, the service responded to over 8,900 emergency calls in 2024, and has handled nearly 3,000 cases so far in 2025, with an extremely low mortality rate in transit.

He added: “In most years, we record just one in-transit death, which speaks to the competence of our paramedics.”

To tackle persistent challenges such as traffic gridlock, poor location descriptions, and crowd interference, Ogboye said the state is introducing new innovations, including 10 motorcycle ambulances, a first responder volunteer scheme, and improved digital tracking systems.

“We’re also exploring the use of private helicopters for potential air ambulance support in critical cases,” he said.

Ogboye called for increased public cooperation, saying the success of the service also depends on citizen behaviour.

“Ambulance teams are not adversaries—they are your allies. When you see an ambulance, whether it’s empty or not, please give way. And stop vandalising emergency vehicles. These assets are built to save lives,” he said.

He revealed that 60 percent of LASAMBUS cases in 2024 were trauma-related—mostly road traffic accidents and falls while 25 percent were medical emergencies, including seizures and cardiac events. The remaining 15 percent were obstetric and public health emergencies.

On her part, the Director of LASAMBUS, Mrs. Beatrice Makinde, attributed reported delays to Lagos’ road network and communication issues. “Callers often give vague or incorrect directions. In emergencies, every minute counts. We urge the public to be precise. Crowd control is also a challenge. People tend to gather around the scene instead of helping create access for responders.”

Makinde assured that her team remains dedicated to saving lives despite obstacles. “We are committed to our mandate. The public needs to understand that courtesy on the road can save lives.”

Testimonies

Several LASAMBUS beneficiaries shared emotional testimonies during the event, bringing tears to many in the audience. Mr. Adebayo Akinola recounted how LASAMBUS saved his uncle after a serious accident in Oshodi.

“Their quick response is why my uncle is still alive today. We didn’t pay a kobo, yet got world-class service,” he said.

For Omotayo Oluwakemi Adeyinka, a Director in Education District I, her experience was personal and life-changing. “A young boy was hit by my car on Agege Bridge. The private hospital turned us away. LASAMBUS came, transferred him, and stayed until he stabilised. I offered money; they refused. It’s truly free,” she said tearfully.

Mr. Akintayo Moshood, another beneficiary, said he painted the LASAMBUS ambulance wall in Agege out of gratitude. “I fainted and was unconscious. They treated me with dignity and didn’t know who I was. I had to do something to show appreciation.”

Sulaimon Kabir Olanrewaju, who suffered a breathing emergency at 2 a.m., recalled how LASAMBUS arrived within minutes.

“It was my first time calling 767. They came in five minutes and saved my life,” he said.