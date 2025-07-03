Lagos traders lament single-use plastics ban enforcement, seek alternatives

Some traders in Lagos State have expressed concerns over navigating to the new reality with the full enforcement of government ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) below 40-microns.

The traders expressed their concerns in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Government has commenced full enforcement of SUPs below 40 microns on July 1.

NAN reports that the enforcement followed the expiration of an 18-month moratorium granted after the initial announcement in January 2024.

The ban specifically targets styrofoam food packs, all forms of polystyrene cups (disposable cups), plastic straws, plastic cutlery, and nylon carrier bags with less than 40-micron thickness.

NAN reports that PET bottles, sachet water, and thicker nylon bags are exempted from the ban.

A petty trader at the Lawanson Market, Mrs Ireti Adekoya, said she had known about the ban for months but struggled with alternatives.

“The ban is one thing, but what’s crucial is what alternatives are available to us.

“We were already struggling with substandard nylon bags before the ban. Now, not being able to use any bags at all, is even more challenging.

“The government should provide affordable options that serve the same purpose, so we can continue to operate without losses,” Adekoya said.

Another trader, Mr Emmanuel Monday, who sells puff puff at the Lawanson Market, said it would be difficult to sell hot puff puff without the small black nylons that they were used to.

“It will be difficult to sell hot puff puff to customers with only paper. I have tried using the paper alone, but it didn’t work.

“This change is not going to be easy for most traders. Life in Lagos is already hard. This change will only make it harder.

“The first time I heard about the ban was from my neighbours. We all joked that it was not possible, but we have had several meetings at the market about how serious it is,” he said.

A food vendor at the Ijesha Market, Mrs Idayat kolade, said she was not aware of the ban.

“I’m unaware of the details. What I’ve picked up from bus drivers and conductors is that using styrofoam for food sales is now a police offence.

“Nobody explained why I would get arrested for using styrofoam food packs.

“We spend all day in the market, and when we finally get home, we’re too tired to watch television or listen to the radio.

“I was surprised to hear it this morning that the ban had been on since last year,” she said.

However, a resident of the Masha area of Lagos, Mr Babatunde Ladipo, expressed concern that many Lagosians don’t have a culture of responsible plastic disposal.

“Many Lagosians continue to litter and contribute to the city’s environmental degradation.

‘”The root of the problem lies in the lack of environmental education and cultural practices that promote responsible waste management.

“Lagos couldn’t have done it any better. It is better late than never,” Ladipo said.

The Commissioner For Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said this at a news conference on Tuesday that any store found storing or selling the SUPs would be sealed, warning everyone to desist from such the act.

“There will be no going back from July 1 on the enforcement of the ban of single use plastics, which is less than 40 microns in Lagos State.

“Lagos State Government has put in place different enforcement strategies to effect this ban. However, these strategies will not be disclosed yet.

“Let me also emphasise that any market or store that is found storing or engaging in the sale and distribution of the SUPs less than 40 microns will be sealed up and items confiscated.

“The offenders will be punished according to the environmental laws of Lagos State,” Wahab said.

The commissioner said there had been a lot of awareness on the ban by the ministry.

