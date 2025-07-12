Lagos LG Polls: Traders make brisk business amid movement restrictions

Commercial drivers, commuters, and traders at Mile 12 market pursued brisk business, defying the 6:00 a.m. movement restrictions imposed by the police for Saturday’s local government polls in Lagos.



There were commercial and human activities across various parts of the state, as residents prioritised economic ventures over adherence to the lockdown.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed a volume of movement on Lagos roads well before the official 8:00 a.m. commencement of voting.



By 6:48 a.m., commercial buses, including a BRT bus, were actively transporting passengers, and commuters were seen moving freely, eager to get an early start on their day’s earnings or errands.



A number of filling stations were also open for business, selling fuel, catering to the early rush of commercial and private vehicles.



At the popular Mile 12 market, a hub of commerce, activities were in full swing as early as 7:15 a.m., with the market already bustling with buyers and sellers.



Traders were keen to maximise their sales, taking advantage of the early hours before any potential increase in restrictions.



Commercial drivers and ‘okada’ operators were highly visible on the roads, actively soliciting passengers and making the most of the relaxed early-morning enforcement.



Mrs Nimota Ajayi, a pepper seller at Mile 12, underscored the entrepreneurial drive behind her early presence.



She stated, “I have to come so early because tomorrow is Sunday and if I did not come now, traffic will disturb me after the restrictions are lifted.”



Her comment highlighted a strategic approach to business, aiming to capitalise on the open roads before peak congestion.



The intense economic pressures on residents were clearly evident in their reasons for defying the order.

A commercial driver, who preferred anonymity, explicitly emphasised his need to “make brisk business before the 8:00 a.m. election exercise.”



He added, “I had no business with the election; I had a family of four to feed,” underscoring the necessity of his early commercial endeavors.



Another commuter driver, identified only as Segun, while intending to vote in Somolu, said he ad to quickly prioritised his commercial activities.



He said, “I want to vote but this area is not my registered area, I am to vote in Somolu so I have to rush down and also help some passengers along the road.”



At the Iyana-Ipaja bus stop, “motor boys” were seen openly soliciting passengers for inter-state journeys, specifically from Lagos to Ibadan, demonstrating a continuous commercial operation.



One “motor boy” casually remarked, “It was only in Lagos that there was election, not Ibadan,”

NAN reports consistent vehicular and human movement without hindrance on Lagos roads from the Ijegun axis to Ikotun and Iyana-Ipaja axes up till 7:00 a.m., and from the Ikorodu axis to Mile 12 until 8:00 a.m.



Meanwhile, police enforcement of restrictions into and within Lagos state reportedly began around 6:30 a.m., with police teams blocking vehicles entering and exiting the state via the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



However, for many within the metropolis, the focus remained on making brisk business.

