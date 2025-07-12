Lagos LG Polls: Low turnout two hours after kick-off

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Despite a public appeal by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urging residents to actively participate in Saturday’s Local Government Elections, voter turnout remained low across several parts of the state as of 10:10 a.m.

Vanguard correspondents who monitored the situation in the metropolis reported that many polling units were still largely deserted, with only a handful of voters seen waiting for the arrival of electoral officers.

At Polling Unit 29, near the Federal Service Club on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, only one party agent was present as of 8:51 a.m., while officials of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) were yet to arrive.

In Obalende, several youths were spotted playing football on the roads around 9:15 a.m., prompting security personnel to intervene and dismantle makeshift barricades used as goalposts.

Meanwhile, LASIEC officials and party agents were seen setting up at polling units on Odo Street and Igbo Street in the same area. However, no voters were present at the time, raising further concerns over low civic engagement.

At Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Ward E3, Adeniji Adele, a small crowd of supporters gathered in anticipation of his arrival to cast his vote, but the governor was yet to arrive as of 10:00 a.m.

A strong contingent of policemen was observed on standby at the venue, ensuring security ahead of the governor’s appearance.

The Lagos State Local Government Elections are being conducted to fill 57 chairmanship, 57 vice chairmanship, and 376 councillorship seats across 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs. Voting is scheduled to take place between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., with provisions for voters in line by closing time to cast their ballots.

Despite assurances by LASIEC of a well-organized and credible process, the early hours of the election have so far been marked by poor turnout and late arrival of election officials in some areas.