Lagos LG Polls: APC wins all 57 chairmanship, 375 councillorship seats

From left:Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Chairman, Retired Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile and Commissioner of Police, (CP)Lagos State Command;Moshood Jimoh during the post-election media briefing on Sunday in Lagos.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all 57 chairmanship seats and 375 councillorship seats in Saturday’s Lagos State Local Government election.



The Chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Retired Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, said this on Sunday while declaring the results of the exercise at the commission’s headquarters in Sabo Yaba, Lagos.



She said APC also won 375 of the 376 councilorship seats, losing one councilorship seat to PDP in Yaba LCDA.



Okikiolu-Ighile commended the peaceful conduct of residents, especially voters, during the exercise.



The LASIEC boss also said the enthusiasm displayed by residents before and during the exercise was commendable.



She said that the enthusiasm displayed through active participation reinforced the shared belief in the importance of local governance in service delivery and grassroots development.



The commission’s boss also commended security agencies and the media for their professional conduct before, during, and after the polls.



“Their presence was a significant factor in maintaining a conducive, congenial atmosphere across the polling units.



“We are pleased to announce that no major cases of electoral violence or ballot snatching, voter intimidation or general breakdown of law and order were recorded,” she added.



Okikiolu-Ighile said that the commission “was pleased to report that the election was generally free, was fair, was peaceful, was orderly, was transparent, credible, and devoid of significant obstructions.”

According to her, electoral officers and ad hoc staff discharged their duties with commendable diligence and integrity.



Stating that no electoral process was without its challenges, the chairman said that the late arrival of electoral personnel and materials in some areas was due to some logistical issues.



“We acknowledge that voter apathy remains a concern and we are committed to strengthening our voter education and stakeholders’ engagement strategies relentlessly,” she added.



Okikiolu-Ighile said that the results of the elections had been collated and announced by the law across various wards and local council areas by returning officers.



She said that the presentation of certificates of return to duly elected chairpersons and councillors would follow soon at the commission’s headquarters.



The LASIEC boss also commended observers, civil society organisations, youth groups, women advocacy groups, traditional and religious institutions, market men and women, and other stakeholders for their support and active participation throughout the process.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 15 political parties participated in the election.

