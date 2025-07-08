Lagos LG Polls: APC strong enough to retain all 57 councils — Sanwo-Olu, chieftains express confidence

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Urge voters to shun apathy and support continuity at grassroots

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As Lagos prepares for the crucial Local Government Elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed strong confidence in the party’s ability to win all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Speaking at the Lagos Central Senatorial District Mega Rally held at Compos Mini Stadium, Ajele, Lagos Island, Sanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Governor Hamzat, urged voters to come out en masse and vote for APC candidates to sustain the ongoing development at the grassroots.

“We are building roads, hospitals, and schools. We are a party of the people, and we are doing well. Let’s go out, support our candidates, and energize our base,” the governor stated.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the local government election is vital for the continuity of the state’s development efforts and called on voters not to take the exercise lightly.

He assured that APC remains the only party delivering tangible progress at both federal and state levels, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu already laying foundations for transformative national development.

Earlier, APC Lagos State Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, charged party faithful to mobilize their friends, families, and neighbors to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote massively for APC candidates.

“We are the party of progress. Our development projects in Lagos—roads, schools, health centers, and bridges—are unmatched anywhere else in the country,” Ojelabi said.

He urged voters to ignore what he described as “enemies of progress” who seek power without vision or commitment to deliver on their promises.

Ojelabi also praised President Tinubu for approving the creation of 37 LCDAs in Lagos, which he said has accelerated development across the state.

He encouraged APC members to take the campaign door-to-door to combat voter apathy, adding, “This is not the time to play soccer or watch television at home. Vote and make your voice count.”

He further assured that newly elected council chairmen would surpass the achievements of their predecessors and bring more prosperity to the grassroots.

The Lagos Central rally follows similar mega rallies held in other senatorial districts of the state, with the final rally scheduled for the East Senatorial District.