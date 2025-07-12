Lagos LG poll: Why we didn’t close border – Immigration

Seme border

Comptroller Absullahi Adamu, Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme Border Command, says it did not receive any directives to close the border over the Lagos State council election.

Adamu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Seme on Saturday that the border is an international one under the exclusive list.

According to Adamu, we have not received any letter from Lagos State Government or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the election.

“Closing of an international border should come from higher authority.

“There is no information regarding restriction of movement till 3.00.p.m, so our status quo remains .”

According to him, the border cannot be closed against people coming into the country but we can only advise them to wait till 3:00 p.m. after stamping them in before leaving the border.

Adamu said that foreigners coming into the country through the border would be urged to hang somewhere, after stamping their passports till 3.00.p.m before leaving the border.

He, however, said the command would act accordingly if they received order to restrict movement. (NAN)