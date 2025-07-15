Lagos inducts 1,500 newly recruited teachers

…Programme benefits pupils, students — Njideka

By Efe Onodjae

Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has inducted 1,500 newly recruited teachers through a three-day induction programme aimed at equipping them with the tools and mindset to thrive in a fast-evolving educational landscape.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Establishment, Training, Pension and Public Service, Oladele Ajayi, described the induction as a critical step in strengthening the teaching profession in Lagos.

“This programme is part of a broader effort to improve the quality of education in the state,” Ajayi said. “It is designed to equip and reorient teachers with the ethics, values, and competencies required for modern classroom instruction.”

TESCOM Chairman, Mrs. Victoria Peregrino appreciated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to education, said, “I say with mathematical certainty that from December 2023 till now, we have replaced retiring staff, and we have almost 5,000 approvals from the governor. We thank him and the House of Assembly. That is why we invited the Commissioner in charge of Establishment, Pension and Public Service today to declare the event open, and to see what Lagos State’s resources are achieving in employing the best to teach in our schools.”

Chief Executive Officer of Nurturehouse Consulting, Ayopeju Njideaka, noted that every year their consulting firm inducts between 1,000 and 1,500 teachers for the Lagos State Government Teaching Service, maintaining that the LASG policy has impacted positively on pupils and students in the state.

In her words: “I am a consultant to the Lagos State Government Teaching Service Commission on the induction of newly employed teachers. Lagos State invests heavily in teachers. The idea is to prepare teachers for the classroom so they can be the best public servants and learn how to handle students effectively. They also learn the power of networking.

“The induction doesn’t end here because we also work with their leaders. We have been doing this since 2020, and every year, Lagos State inducts between 1,000 and 1,500 teachers, which is why our quality has improved over the years. We work outside Lagos as well, but since this is a Lagos State event, let’s leave it at that.”