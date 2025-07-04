Lagos Govt to intensify raids on single-use plastics

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Government (LASG) states that it will intensify raids and enforcement of the ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) with a thickness below 40 microns in major markets and stores statewide.

The KAI Corps Marshal, retired Major Olatunbosun Cole, made this known during a two-day enforcement operation at Bolade Market, Oshodi, and Ojuwoye Market in Mushin.

Cole said the ban is aimed at reducing plastic pollution and providing a lasting solution to flooding in the metropolis.

He advised traders and end-users to adopt reusable plastics, warning that the enforcement campaign would continue until the desired goals were achieved.

Today is the second day of the enforcement. Yesterday, we visited Alakoro Market on Lagos Island. This morning, we visited Bolade Market in Oshodi, and now we are at Ojuwoye Market in Mushin.

“Traders should ensure they only sell plastics that are not less than 40 microns for the betterment of all.

“The enforcement team confiscated SUPs, including plastic cutlery, straws, lightweight nylons, disposable cups, and plates, during the operation carried out at Alakoro Market, Lagos Island, on the first day.

“The ban was first announced in January 2024, with an 18-month moratorium given to producers to develop alternatives before enforcement commenced on July 1, 2025.

“The state government had engaged with stakeholders, including manufacturers, restaurants, and food services associations, to sensitise them on the ban,” he said.

Cole emphasized that SUPs often end up in oceans and lagoons, resulting in pollution and harm to both aquatic life and humans.

“The enforcement operation is part of the state’s efforts to mitigate the environmental and health impacts of single-use plastics,” he said.

Vanguard News