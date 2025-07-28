Lagos govt moves to avert doctors’ strike, assures public of ongoing talks

By Chioma Obinna

As the Medical Guild’s planned three-day warning strike over alleged salary deductions begins today, the Lagos State Government has appealed to the doctors to reconsider their planned industrial action, assuring that all grievances raised by the doctors are currently being addressed through ongoing negotiations.

The warning strike, scheduled to begin today, July 28, was announced by the Medical Guild at a press conference on Saturday, raising concerns over possible disruptions to healthcare services in public hospitals.

However, in a statement issued Sunday night, the Lagos State Ministry of Health said it was taking the matter seriously and urged the doctors to allow dialogue to run its full course.

The statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Health, Mr. Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, said: “While we acknowledge the concerns raised by the leadership of the Medical Guild, the Lagos State Government wishes to assure the general public that all grievances of the doctors are currently being looked into with utmost sincerity and urgency,”

He noted that the current situation marks the first time in recent years that the Ministry is facing such a challenge with the Guild, and assured that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains committed to ensuring industrial harmony in the state’s health sector.

“This is the first time the Ministry is experiencing such a development in recent years, and the Government is particularly concerned about the welfare, motivation, and productivity of all healthcare workers across the state,” Ogunbanwo added.

To address the issues raised, the government said it had previously set up a Conciliation Committee with representatives from both sides. According to the statement, the committee has held several meetings and is carefully reviewing all documents submitted by the Guild in line with existing policies and fiscal regulations.

“As a responsible Government, we value the critical role our healthcare professionals play in delivering quality and timely health services to the over 20 million residents of Lagos State,” the statement read.

The Ministry further appealed to the Guild to prioritize the needs of Lagos residents and allow discussions to reach a peaceful and just conclusion.

“We urge the Medical Guild to continue on the path of dialogue while we work to reach a peaceful and just resolution in the interest of all parties, especially the residents who may bear the brunt of any service disruption,” Ogunbanwo said

To mitigate the potential impact of the strike, the Ministry disclosed that contingency plans are being put in place to ensure minimal disruption to healthcare services across the state

“We thank the people of Lagos for their patience and understanding and assure the public that contingency plans are being put in place to minimize any impact on healthcare services during this period,” he stated.