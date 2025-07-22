Lagos Govt intensifies efforts to tackle flash flooding

Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab,

The Lagos State Government has stated that flash flooding will continue to occur in the state, reiterating its commitment to upgrading and building resilient drainage infrastructure to prevent flooding incidents across the State.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen after an assessment tour to inspect the progress of work regarding the Lagos Island regeneration project, as well as ongoing drainage projects at Onikoyi Banana Island and Femi Pedro Avenue in Park View Estate, on Sunday.

Wahab also assured citizens that when the urban regeneration project is completed, it will permanently address the flooding issues in the entire Lagos Island and its environs.

According to the commissioner, “We came to Lagos Island to see the level of compliance and the level of work that is being done by Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Ministry of Works and infrastructure as well as Lagos State Urban Regulatory Agency, LASURA in respect to the regeneration Projects of Lagos Island and we are happy with the pace at which the project is going,” he said.

Wahab also checked the ongoing projects (Secondary Collector drain lining) around Gorodom Market, expressing satisfaction with the level of work that had been done.

The commissioner, alongside his team, also visited Ikoyi following investigations around Turnbull/Banana Island Road, which has been prone to flash flooding. He stated that the investigations observed a blocked underground culvert near the Shoreline off the Turnbull entrance.

“The last heavy rain affected Banana Island Road into Turnbull and we have did remedial work and carried out an upgrade of the Infrastructure,” he said.

According to him, “The level of development on Banana Island Road has overwhelmed the tertiary drains in place; Government may have to make one of them a secondary collector so it can discharge Shoreline and Banana Island Road into the collector at Mojisola Onikoyi then into the Lagoon.”

The team also inspected two other locations: Underbridge Idumagbo and under the third Mainland Bridge, along Oja Oba Street off Adeniji Adele Road, where enforcement had earlier been carried out. However, it was observed that the traders are back ordering them to vacate the places immediately.

He explained that the Idumagbo Underbridge had been cleared of illegal structures earlier in the year, but the traders were allowed to conduct their business in a manner that would not impede the flow or aesthetics of the area.

According to Wahab,”When you want to trade under a major infrastructure, we have to be very careful. It becomes the case of the chicken and the egg. Which comes first? Do we prioritize commercial interests over safety, environmental, and security interests?

He maintained that if the traders wish to come back, the process has to be regulated and not under the bridges, saying, “If anything happens, the people will blame Government for abandoning its responsibility, forgetting that the citizens also have responsibilities.

“We are saying we won’t disrupt your lifestyle, your commercial activities, but in a very organized way, you can do your trading. But what we met there today is not organized.

“So, we are going to close the space and ask for a layout on how they want you want organize themselves.”

Wahab revealed that some individuals had shown interest in transforming under the bridges into parks, and LASPARK had given them the design to work with. “It is compulsory for traders to leave the places immediately and the place will be condone off.”

At Parkview Estate, the commissioner, who assessed the ongoing drainage projects, which are expected to drain stormwater from Femi Pedro Avenue into the Lagoon, said the contractor is expected to wrap up within the next 90 days.

“We had to come so we can see for ourselves the level of work and see what the contractors has done over time; we are satisfied with this major project which is a discharging point for Parkview,” he added.

He stressed that Lagos, being a coastal state, is exposed to the vagaries of Climate Change such as: sea level rise, excessive heat, excessive rainfall and flash flooding, which are real, saying “Government must mitigate by not allowing human element indiscipline block the drainage infrastructure.”

Also speaking with newsmen after the tour, a former Deputy Governor, Otunba Femi Pedro, expressed great appreciation to the government for the upgraded drainage infrastructure in Parkview Estate.

Pedro said the secondary Collector Drains at Parkview (Olufemi Pedro Avenue and Agodogba Estate) are now much bigger and deeper; such flooding issues would become a thing of the past in the area.

“Residents of Parkview Estate should be rest assured that this project would proffer lasting solution to flooding in this area when delivered in 3 months time, we, the residents too would ensure we take ownership of it”.

The team included the Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi – Akodu: Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite;

General Manager, LASEPA; Dr. Tunde Ajayi; General Manager, LASWMO, Engr. Adefemi Afolabi, and Directors from the Ministry and its Agencies.

The places visited include: Oroyinyin, Under Third Mainland Bridge along Oja-Oba Street off Adeniji Adele Road, Idumagbo underbridge, Gorodom Market, Shoreline Estate Collector drain, Onikoyi / Banana Island Road Collector Drain, Parkview Estate (Femi Pedro Collector/Agodogba Collector Drain.)

