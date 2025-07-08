Lagos Govt cracks down on violators in state-owned housing estates

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Warns allotees against illegal conversions, structural alterations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has warned allotees and residents of its government-owned housing estates to desist from violating established rules and regulations, vowing a crackdown on defaulters in a bid to preserve the sustainability and integrity of the estates.

The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, issued the stern warning through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, during a meeting with the executive members of the Oba Adeyinka Oyekan Housing Estate Residents Association in Lekki.

Akinderu-Fatai emphasized the need for voluntary compliance with the guidelines outlined in residents’ Letters of Allocation, Memoranda of Understanding, and Deeds of Sublease, stating that compliance is a civic responsibility and vital to sustainable urban development.

“Estate sustainability is our watchword,” the Commissioner said. “This can only be achieved through adherence to the state’s policies and initiatives aimed at delivering eco-friendly and organized communities.”

The Director of Legal Services, Barrister Bukade Idowu-Koya, who represented the Permanent Secretary at the meeting, stressed the government’s zero tolerance for breaches, noting that future development hinges on resident cooperation.

Also speaking at the meeting, Assistant Head of the Monitoring and Compliance Unit, Builder Rasidat Ogunlaja, outlined common violations, including:

Repainting of external walls without approval

Non-payment of service charges

Unauthorized structural alterations

Conversion of residential units to commercial use

Creation of marketplaces on setback lands

Subletting of units

Environmental infractions

Ogunlaja noted that many estates were designed to suit specific environmental and urban planning standards, and warned violators to regularize their developments at the Ministry of Housing in Alausa or face sanctions.

She announced that technical and compliance teams will soon commence joint inspections in various housing estates to enforce the rules.

In response to residents’ concerns, the Ministry assured of a collaborative approach to improve the living conditions while maintaining the original vision and structure of the housing estates.

Present at the meeting were Alhaja Kudirat Moyosore-Brimidi (Ex-Officio), Mr. Philip Ugbe, and Facility Manager Mr. Moronike Elijah, among others.