Lagos Assembly reviews new tenancy bill

Obasa

The Lagos State House of Assembly has moved to improve landlord-tenant relations as the state’s Tenancy Bill passed the second reading stage on Thursday.

During plenary, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said the bill aimed to redefine the legal framework for tenancy agreements, rights, responsibilities, and eviction processes in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the bill is titled: ‘A Bill for a Law to Regulate the Relationship between Landlords and Tenants in Lagos State.’

Obasa said the bill covers procedures for recovering premises and related matters across the state.

If passed, the law would ensure that landlords, tenants, and agents fully understand their rights and responsibilities.

Obasa urged members to consider tenants who depend on end-of-year bonuses and annual leave allowances to pay rent.

He also highlighted the soaring cost of building materials and how landlords rely on rental income.

Obasa stressed the government must reassess its housing promises and ensure they are fulfilled.

After deliberation, the Speaker referred the bill to the House Committee on Housing for further review. The committee is to report back in three weeks.

Mr Sa’ad Olumoh (Ajeromi-Ifelodun I) described the legislation as crucial, saying it aims to bring order to tenancy matters.

He said the bill promotes harmony by clearly defining rent structures — annual or monthly — and eviction notice procedures.

Olumoh added that the bill specifies roles for landlords, tenants, and agents, ensuring everyone understands their responsibilities.

He said it also offers legal clarity to guide courts in resolving tenancy-related disputes fairly and promptly.

Describing the bill as timely and people-centred, Mr Aro Moshood (Ikorodu II) called for an enforcement body within the law.

He said such a body would check landlords who impose arbitrary rents beyond legal limits.

According to him, the bill would relieve tenants and help them plan finances without unnecessary strain.

Mr Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi-Isolo I) commended the bill for its inclusive and all-encompassing nature.

He said it covers everything from agent conduct to rent agreements and dispute resolution processes.

Mr Femi Saheed (Kosofe II) described the bill as a welcome development that outlines landlord rights on levies like tenement rates and land use charges.

He said the bill also affirms tenants’ rights and the courts’ authority over tenancy disputes.

“This law is long overdue and will modernise housing relationships in Lagos,” he said.

Mr Ajayi Oladele (Ibeju-Lekki II) said the bill will reduce conflicts often caused by estate agents.

“For the first time, everyone will understand their legal standing clearly,” he stated.

Ms Omolara Olumegbon (Lagos-Island I) praised the bill for promoting fairness and addressing rent timelines — monthly or yearly — and how they relate to eviction processes.