Labour Party: No friction between Obi, Usman – Obedient Movement

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Senator Nenadi Usman.

The Obidient Movement has said that there is no friction between the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and the acting National Chairman of the party, Sen. Nenadi Usman.

National Coordinator of Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, described the rumours as baseless.

According to Tanko, Obi remains a committed and loyal member of the Usman-led Labour Party ‘because that’s the right and reasonable place to be after the Supreme Court upheld her appeal on the crisis in the party’.

“His Excellency, Peter Obi, has consistently affirmed that he remains a member of the Labour Party, under the leadership of Sen. Nenadi Usman.

“He has also clearly stated his support for all individuals who had previously secured the party’s ticket to contest political positions.

“The rumour that Peter Obi has betrayed Sen. Nenadi Usman is entirely baseless,” he said, describing what he called the false narrative being peddled by opposition elements as a distraction.

The national coordinator said that the speculation began after Obi attended the campaign flag-off of the Labour Party governorship candidate, Dr George Moghalu, in Anambra last weekend.

“Sen. Nenadi Usman, along with other key stakeholders in this movement, are fully aware of and support the recent developments.

“Let’s not forget that Mr Peter Obi is a man of integrity, known for keeping his word. His decision to support Dr George Moghalu, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate for Anambra, reflects that consistency.

“So far, the only individuals who have spoken on these matters are senators, members of the House of Representatives, state assembly members and I. This marks a clear departure from the old political order,” he said.

Tanko, therefore, urged members of the public to disregard the speculation and treat it as mere propaganda, built on falsehood and aimed at stirring unnecessary controversy.

“Our focus remains on one goal: building a strong movement, a united Labour Party and a better Nigeria. That, we shall achieve,” he said.