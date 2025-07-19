Labosky shines in debut EP “OHR”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Qatar-based Nigerian artiste and hypeman Olanrewaju Odumewu, popularly known as Labosky, is making waves with the release of his debut EP titled OHR, meaning light. The six-track project offers a compelling blend of cultural storytelling, faith, and personal growth, marking a bold step in the artist’s musical journey.

The EP opens with a heartfelt voice recording of an elderly woman offering prayers for Labosky’s success, setting a spiritual tone that runs throughout the project. Each track reflects a different facet of his life experiences and aspirations.

Featuring powerful songs like Aje (Yoruba for “blessings”), Labosky shares a sincere prayer for divine favour. Sacrifice, a standout love song, expresses his deep commitment and willingness to go the extra mile for love, with the catchy chorus line, “I’ll make sacrifices for your love.” Other tracks on the EP include Go, Highway, and Bio’ba, which features indigenous hip-hop act Terry Apala, adding a uniquely Nigerian flair.

Labosky teamed up with talented producers Daihard Beatz, Junkieismad, and Xtrapro to bring his vision to life. The project also boasts music videos for Aje and Sacrifice, each visually echoing their respective themes—spiritual depth and romantic devotion.

“This project is a reflection of where I’m from and where I’m going,” Labosky shared. “It’s about growth, faith, and staying true to myself.”

Known for his growing influence in Qatar’s entertainment scene, Labosky is now capturing the hearts of fans both in the Middle East and back home in Nigeria with his authentic sound and powerful storytelling.