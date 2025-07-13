Kumayon vows people-oriented governance after landslide victory in Olorunda LCDA election

By Esther Onyegbula

Following a landslide victory at the July 12 local government elections, Chairman-elect of Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. Peter Kumayon, has pledged to run an inclusive, people-focused administration anchored on transparency, accountability, and grassroots development.

Addressing traditional rulers, party leaders, and jubilant supporters at a post-election media briefing held in Mowo, Badagry on Monday, Kumayon declared that his administration will prioritize policies that directly improve the quality of life for residents across all communities within the council.

“This mandate is a call to serve, not to rule,” Kumayon said. “Our guiding principle will be a government that listens, serves, and delivers. We will focus on improving access to quality education, revamping primary healthcare, empowering youths and women through innovation and enterprise, and investing in infrastructure and security.”

Kumayon, who contested under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), clinched victory with 28,799 votes, defeating his closest rivals from the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 562 and 470 votes respectively, a margin that underscores the strength of his grassroots support.

Describing the overwhelming voter turnout as a clear signal of the people’s desire for responsive governance, the chairman-elect assured that his tenure will usher in a new era of inclusive leadership and sustainable development.

“I pledge before God and this community to uphold the trust and expectations you have placed in me,” he said. “This victory is not mine alone, it belongs to every resident who dreams of a better Olorunda.”

Kumayon commended key political figures including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and APC Lagos Chairman Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi for their leadership and guidance. He also praised the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for conducting a peaceful and credible election.

Acknowledging the efforts of outgoing chairman Mr. Samson Olatunde, Kumayon promised continuity in impactful policies and further innovation to meet the evolving needs of the people.

In a show of humility and statesmanship, he extended an olive branch to his opponents, stating that regardless of political affiliations, the future of Olorunda must remain a shared goal.

“Though we stood on different platforms, we now have a shared mission, the progress of Olorunda. I am ready to work with everyone,” he stated.

He also paid tribute to the traditional rulers across the LCDA, including the Onilogbo of Ilogbo, the Onibereko of Ibereko, and other royal fathers, for their support toward community development.

Kumayon called on all residents, irrespective of party lines, to unite and contribute to building a stronger, more prosperous council.

“Our journey has just begun. Let us walk it together, with purpose, compassion, and a firm commitment to the common good,” he said.

With the swearing-in ceremony expected in the coming weeks, expectations are high that Kumayon’s administration will deliver on the promises that secured his historic win.