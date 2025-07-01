Killings: NYSC members safe in Benue – Alia

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has assured of adequate security for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members posted to the state.

Alia gave the assurance on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch A Stream II NYSC members’ orientation camp in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said the state had deployed additional security personnel to vulnerable areas to enhance and ensure the safety of the corps members throughout their service year.

He said that the state had experienced insecurity through unprovoked attacks on communities in recent times, but insisted that his administration would not rest on its laurels to end it.

The governor said his administration had consistently engaged with security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen security intervention and provide lasting solutions to the persistent attacks in the state.

Alia encouraged the corps members to proceed to their places of primary assignments without fear.

The governor, however, warned government agencies and the private sector to desist from rejecting corps members posted to their organisations.

He said that the policy of non-rejection of corps by the state government was still being enforced, adding that any organisation that defied the directive would be sanctioned.

In her speech, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Veronica Garba, congratulated the corps members for successfully completing the orientation course.

“I commend your resilience and good conduct throughout your stay on camp, and I expect you to take that behaviour to your place of primary assignment,” Garba said.

She urged them to embrace selfless service and dedication to meet the aspirations of their host communities by respecting their culture, traditions, and adding value to the hosts.