Keyamo seals aviation pact with Egypt

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, and an enhanced Bilateral Air Services Agreement, BASA, between Nigeria and Egypt.

Keyamo’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr Tunde Moshood, in a statement, said the agreement, which was initially conceived during the 2024 International Civil Aviation Negotiations, ICAN, Conference, would deepen bilateral cooperation between both countries .

Quoting Keyamo, who met with the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Badr Abdellatty, in Abuja, the statement said the Minister described the signing as a reflection of both countries’ commitment to strengthening connectivity, facilitating technical exchange and opening new investment opportunities within their respective aviation sectors.

According to the statement, Keyamo said: “This agreement is not only a fulfilment of the engagements we started during ICAN 2024 but also a bold step toward enhancing air connectivity, boosting tourism, promoting trade, and fostering knowledge transfer in aviation management and infrastructure.”

On Abdellatty’s part, the statement said he also expressed Egypt’s desire to build a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with Nigeria, particularly in sectors where aviation serves as a catalyst for broader economic growth.