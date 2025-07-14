Kenya’s Melissa Kariuki joins GRAMMYs voting body

Kenyan entrepreneur Melissa Kariuki, founder of music-tech company Whip Music, has been selected to join the Recording Academy’s 2025 New Member Class — officially giving Kenya and Africa a stronger voice within the GRAMMYs voting body and global music industry.

The Recording Academy is the world’s leading society of music professionals and the organization behind the GRAMMY Awards—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As a new member, Kariuki joins a global community of creators and professionals who hold a voice in the GRAMMY Awards process and a platform to advocate for the music industry and its future.

This year’s invitation was extended to nearly 3,600 established music professionals across diverse backgrounds, genres, and disciplines—underscoring the Academy’s commitment to inclusive representation. The 2025 New Member Class is 49% women, 56% people of color, and 60% under the age of 40. Kariuki represents all three.

Her inclusion is both a personal milestone and a symbolic shift: a reflection of the growinginfluence of African founders, women in tech, and new voices shaping the future of music—on and off the stage.

Melissa’s background is in product marketing and growth, having worked at both Google and Meta. Today, she brings that same tech-forward thinking into the music industry—applying data, automation, and AI to help artists grow their global reach and fanbases.

“When I was in university, I would organize open mics, fashion shows, and art festivals,” Kariuki shared. “I was driven by passion and curiosity. I never would have imagined that it would lead me to starting a music company.”

Through her company Whip Music, she has run over 200 campaigns across countries including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and the United States—marketing music for global stars such as David Guetta, CKay, Ayra Starr, Fave, and The Cavemen.

“This is a milestone in my music journey,” she added. “I’ve been lucky enough to work with artists all around the world and get their music heard in new markets. Today, I’m celebrating a moment that university-me couldn’t have imagined—being invited to the Recording Academy. I think some of life’s best gifts are discovered when you’re already on the journey. This is one of those gifts.”

In 2023, Whip Music became the first music-tech company accepted into the Google for Startups Africa Accelerator. The company has also driven several strategic partnerships across the continent, most notably with Boomplay, Africa’s largest streaming platform with over 100 million users.

Whip was created to give all African artists—especially those just starting out—a fair chance to get their music heard. Recognizing how difficult it can be for even the most talented artists to break into the industry, the company built a marketplace for music services. Artists of all backgrounds can access affordable promotional tools to grow real audiences and gain visibility in a crowded landscape.

With over 100,000 new songs uploaded to Spotify every day, standing out has never been harder. Whip is using technology to make music promotion more accessible, data-driven, and effective—giving artists the tools they need to compete on a global stage.

As a member of the Recording Academy, Kariuki joins a growing network of creators and innovators. These members are not only shaping GRAMMY outcomes but also participating in initiatives that advance equity, champion creators’ rights, and influence the future of music across borders.