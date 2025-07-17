Keffi bridge collapses, kills 2 persons

By Abel Daniel

Lafia— No fewer than two persons have been feared dead and two others seriously injured following a tragic incident in which a section of the only flyover bridge in Keffi collapsed.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with our correspondent said the collapse occurred when a truck transporting an oversized container rammed into the structure, causing a portion of the flyover to give way and crash onto unsuspecting travelers beneath.

Response teams and security operatives quickly arrived at the scene to rescue victims and cordon off the area to prevent further casualties. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, although relatives have identified the deceased.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse and whether structural defects or overloading contributed to the disaster.

Residents have expressed concern over the safety of similar bridges elsewhere and are urging authorities to enforce stricter regulations on heavy-duty vehicles, which have caused damage and claimed thousands of lives across the country.