‘Keep watching over us’; late Junior Pope’s wife marks 11th wedding anniversary

Jennifer Odonwodo, the wife of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope Odonwodo, has penned an emotional tribute as she marked what would have been their 11th wedding anniversary.

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram page on Saturday, Jennifer expressed deep sorrow over her husband’s absence while reflecting on the memories they shared. She noted that despite his physical departure, she believes he continues to intercede and watch over their family.

Recalling the difficult months since his passing, Jennifer shared how overwhelming it has been adjusting to life without her husband.

She wrote, “JayyyyyPeeeee Jay To The Peeeeeee. My Guyest Guy…Manest Man. The One That Gives Me ALL The Gists He’s Given And More.

“It’s 26th July 2025…Our Supposed 11th Wedding Anniversary….We Nor Do Photoshoot This Year Oooo…Wetin Happen Nau??? So It’s True??? Haaaa!!!

“Omooooo When It Sometimes Gets Soooo Overwhelming, I Will Tell Whoever Is With Me At That Point; JP Will Come Back Ooooo Cuz Who Did He Leave This Work For???? I Never Realized How Soothing Hugs Were Till I Got Some Genuine Ones After April 10th 2024

“I Write Today With Mixed Feelings…Pained At Your Physical Absence But Somewhat Joyed That You Indeed Live On….

“Keep Interceding And Watching Over Us….A WHOLE Lot Has Happened Oooo …A Lot To Gist You…Gist Dey…..’Mana Ya Diba’ You Are SORELY Missed!!!”.

Junior Pope tragically passed away on April 10, 2024, after drowning in the Anam River, Anambra State, while returning from a movie shoot. The couple got married in 2014 and were blessed with three sons.