Katsina moves to avert farmer-herder clashes

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

…Suspends officials over forest encroachment

By Ogalah Ibrahim

In a proactive step to prevent farmer-herder clashes in Katsina State, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has ordered the immediate suspension and investigation of key forestry officials and a traditional ruler over alleged illegal encroachment on grazing reserves in Ingawa Local Government Area.

The decision follows a formal petition by Kautal Ja’onde Jam, a Fulani socio-cultural group, which raised alarm over unlawful conversion of designated grazing areas, cattle routes, and forest lands into farmland—warning it could trigger renewed tensions between pastoralists and farming communities.

A preliminary fact-finding mission led by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, along with security and local officials, confirmed that parts of the Bai forest in Manomawa Village had been cleared during the current farming season for agricultural use.

The probe uncovered evidence of irregular land allocation implicating the Village Head of Manomawa, Zonal Forestry Officer for Kankia Zone, Shuaibu Gambo, and the Head of Forestry for Ingawa LGA, Saidu Danjuma.

To forestall conflict and ensure accountability, Governor Radda approved the following actions:

Immediate suspension of the Zonal Forestry Officer for Kankia Zone and the Unit Head of Forestry in Ingawa LGA to allow for an unhindered investigation.

Directive to the State Ministry of Environment to thoroughly investigate the activities of the Zonal Forestry Officer and take disciplinary action where appropriate.

Instruction to the Local Government Service Commission to investigate the conduct of the Ingawa forestry official and apply disciplinary measures if warranted.

Mandate to the Katsina Emirate Council to probe the involvement of the Village Head of Manomawa in the land encroachment issue.

The government emphasized that these steps are part of broader efforts to safeguard public and community resources while promoting peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders.

“The Katsina State Government reiterates its commitment to accountability and transparency at all levels of governance. It will take decisive action against any behavior that could spark conflict or undermine sustainable land and environmental management,” the statement read.

Encroachments on traditional grazing paths and reserves have long been a source of violent conflict across Nigeria, particularly in agrarian northern states like Katsina, where land use pressures continue to rise.

This latest move comes shortly after Governor Radda approved the suspension of officials at the Katsina State Reformatory Centre in Babbar Ruga. The action followed a probe into the alleged torture of an inmate, Usman Musa, which resulted in the amputation of his left hand and serious injury to his right—drawing public outcry.

Governor Radda’s administration appears intent on enforcing discipline, upholding rule of law, and addressing long-standing grievances that threaten peace and development in the state.