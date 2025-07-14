Katsina extends work-free day for Buhari’s burial

The Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Alhaji Abdullahi Garba-Faskari announced this in Katsina on Monday, in a statement signed by his Director Press, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua.



According to him, the decision to extend the work-free day from Monday to include Tuesday followed an announcement for the postponement of the burial to tomorrow.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that earlier today, while briefing reporters at the Government House, Gov. Dikko Radda announced the postponement of the burial.

The SSG disclosed that the remains of the former president is expected to arrive in Katsina by noon on Tuesday, and the funeral prayer is scheduled to hold at 2p.m in Daura.

“His Excellency has approved the extension of the public holiday earlier declared, from Monday, July 14, to Tuesday, July 15, 2025, to enable the civil servants and other workers to attend the funeral prayer for the departed great leader.

“As the nation continues to mourn the demise of this distinguished elder statesman, Gov. Radda requested well-wishers, associates, and members of the public to continue to pray for his gentle soul.

“Late Buhari dedicated his life to the service of this country.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give the family, Katsina State, and the entire nation the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Radda prayed.