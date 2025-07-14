Katsina commissioner to receive Nigerian humanitarian award in Abuja

In recognition of his exceptional service to humanity, Hon. Hamza Sule Faskari, Katsina State Commissioner for Environment, has been named one of the honorees of the 2025 Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine, scheduled to hold on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the prestigious Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

Hon. Hamza, widely known for his grassroots-driven leadership and commitment to environmental sustainability and youth development in Katsina, will be honored with the Community Service Excellence Award—a category reserved for individuals whose public service has consistently delivered measurable impact to their communities.

As Katsina State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Hamza Sule Faskari has spearheaded several people-centered initiatives, including environmental regeneration projects, youth-based empowerment drives, and full scholarships for students in underserved rural communities. His humanitarian touch has extended beyond policy into action—making education and opportunity more accessible for many.

In a statement, the Founder and Convener of the Nigerian Humanitarian Awards, Mr. Emmanuel Anabueze, described Hon. Hamza as “a bridge between policy and people”, commending his outstanding legacy of impact in Northern Nigeria:

“Hon. Hamza Sule Faskari represents a rare breed of public servants who lead with integrity, compassion, and purpose. His interventions in Katsina State—particularly in scholarship provision, youth engagement, and community empowerment—are not only commendable but worthy of national celebration. The Nigerian Humanitarian Awards is proud to spotlight his visionary leadership and amplify the example he sets for others.”

The Nigerian Humanitarian Awards & Magazine is an annual national platform that honors changemakers across government, private sector, NGOs, and faith-based institutions, while also amplifying their stories through a glossy, high-distribution magazine. This year’s event features a three-day lineup, including The Impact Lab Workshop (Aug. 21) and the magazine launch and award gala (Aug. 22).

Hon. Hamza Sule Faskari will be honored alongside other distinguished personalities from across Nigeria, as the nation gathers to spotlight service, compassion, and transformational leadership.