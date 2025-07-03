Kaduna–Kano rail segment set for completion 2026 — FG

By Nnasom David

The Federal Government has announced that the Kaduna–Kano section of the railway modernisation project will be completed by 2026, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure nationwide.

Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja during a meeting with Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, who led a delegation to seek federal collaboration on the state’s proposed light rail project.

Alkali revealed that during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent state visit to China, a major focus of bilateral engagement with President Xi Jinping was the delivery of key rail corridors, including the Ibadan–Abuja, Kaduna–Kano, and Port Harcourt–Maiduguri corridors.

“I am pleased to inform you that we are on track to deliver the Kaduna–Kano segment of the railway modernisation project by next year. The Kano–Maradi corridor with a branch line to Dutse is also scheduled for delivery by 2026,” Alkali stated.

He emphasised the President’s directive to ensure the timely completion of all ongoing railway projects under the international partnership, adding that transportation remains a key driver of economic growth.

As part of efforts to strengthen rail infrastructure within Kaduna State, the Minister directed the establishment of a joint engagement committee comprising representatives from the Ministry, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), and the Kaduna State Government.

The committee is expected to submit its implementation framework within two weeks.

“We want to do the groundbreaking for the Kaduna Light Rail as quickly as possible.

“I will inaugurate the committee on Monday and issue a marching order to report back within two weeks,” Alkali said.

Governor Sani welcomed the collaboration and lauded the Minister’s efforts in repositioning rail transport, both domestically and internationally.

He revealed that President Tinubu has already approved an initial ₦100 billion to support the Kaduna Light Rail project, with groundbreaking slated for September.

“Kaduna is set to become the next state after Lagos to launch a light rail system. With our existing investments in BRT and CNG buses, we’re reinforcing our role as the transportation hub of Northern Nigeria,” Governor Sani said.

Vanguard News