Kaduna contributory health scheme targets informal sector for universal coverage

…Commissioner Flags Off Statewide Campaign

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA – The Kaduna Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving universal health coverage in the state, with renewed efforts focused on enrolling citizens in the informal sector.

Speaking at the formal flag-off of the Informal Sector Campaign in Kaduna, KADCHMA Director General, Malam Abubakar Hassan, said the scheme has achieved full coverage in the formal sector, particularly among government employees and their families. However, he noted that reaching those in the informal sector remains a major challenge.

“Six years down the line, we have achieved 100% coverage in the formal sector. But we still have a huge gap in enrolling the informal sector — this includes the organized private sector, nano and small businesses, and households,” Hassan stated.

He revealed that only about 10% of Kaduna State’s population is currently covered under the scheme, despite extensive media campaigns and community engagement over the years.

To improve outreach and boost enrollment, KADCHMA is partnering with the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), with technical and financial support from EngenderHealth, to launch a new community-driven campaign.

The initiative will be piloted in three Local Government Areas — Kudan, Chikun, and Kagarko — representing the three senatorial zones in the state. According to Hassan, the campaign aligns with Governor Uba Sani’s vision to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare spending and combat health-related poverty.

Mr. Jumare Abdulazeez, representing the EngenderHealth-led consortium, disclosed that the campaign is backed by a $4 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is being implemented in Kaduna, Kano, and Lagos States.

“Our goal is to mobilize the informal sector and reduce maternal mortality while improving general health indicators,” he said, commending KADCHMA’s leadership and expressing optimism for state-wide expansion by December.

Oluyemi Abodunrin, Senior Programme Manager at CCSI, emphasized the organization’s commitment to the campaign’s success, citing previous achievements in Lagos where similar efforts boosted informal sector enrollment.

In her remarks, Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma K Ahmed, praised the development partners and the Gates Foundation for their support. She expressed confidence in the leadership of the participating LGAs, describing them as people-focused leaders with a passion for improving health outcomes.

“Out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure remains a thorn in the flesh for many families. Health insurance through this contributory scheme is key to reversing that trend,” she said, reiterating the state government’s commitment to universal health coverage.

While formally launching the campaign, the Commissioner urged partners to consider expanding the initiative to additional LGAs, assuring them of the government’s full support.

On behalf of the participating LGAs, Hon. Salasi Nuhu, Chairman of Chikun LGA, called for the inclusion of more local governments to accelerate the scheme’s rollout.

“We’ll take this message to our communities and ensure strong engagement to make this pilot a success,” he said.