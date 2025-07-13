JUST IN: Tinubu orders Shettima to bring back Buhari’s body from UK

…Announces Death of Former President Muhammadu Buhari

ABUJA — Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following the sudden announcement of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu confirmed that Buhari passed away in London at about 4:30 pm on Sunday, July 13, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

In a swift directive, President Tinubu has ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima to proceed to the United Kingdom immediately to accompany the remains of the former leader back to Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs. Aishat Buhari, the widow of the late President, to express his heartfelt condolences,” the statement read.

As a mark of respect for the departed statesman, Tinubu has also directed that national flags across the country be flown at half-mast.

The death of Muhammadu Buhari brings to a close a chapter in Nigeria’s political history marked by his dual service — first as a military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President for two terms, beginning in 2015.

Buhari, who left office in 2023 after handing over to President Tinubu, had battled health issues over the years, frequently seeking medical attention in the United Kingdom.