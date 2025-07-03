Just in: Super Eagles legend Peter Rufai is dead

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion, Peter Rufai, is dead.

The news of Rufai’s passing was confirmed in a post on Thursday by the Nigeria Football Federation via its official X handle.

“Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion.

“Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai,” the tribute read.

Fondly known as Dodo Mayana, Rufai made 65 appearances for the national team and was part of the golden generation that lifted Nigeria’s second AFCON title in Tunisia in 1994.

He also represented the country at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup tournaments.