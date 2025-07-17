Just in: Momodu dumps PDP, joins ADC

Dele Momodu

Veteran journalist Dele Momodu has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing what he described as the hijacking of the party by antidemocratic forces.

In a letter dated July 17, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Ward 4 Chairman in Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Momodu said his decision to leave the party was taken with immediate effect.

“My reason is simple and straightforward,” the letter reads. “Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight. It is therefore honorable to abandon the carcass of the party to them while the majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

Momodu, a former presidential aspirant on the PDP platform and publisher of Ovation International, expressed gratitude to the party leadership at the ward level for their consistent support over the years.

His defection to the ADC marks a significant shift in Edo State’s political landscape, and adds momentum to the ongoing realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Momodu joined the PDP in 2021 and had actively participated in national debates and party activities. His exit follows a wave of resignations by prominent figures disillusioned with internal party dynamics.