Just in: Elephant kills farmer in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A wandering elephant from one of the government-reserved forests was said to have attacked and killed a farmer, Musa Kalamu, at Itasin-Imobi in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Monday, when the wild elephant attacked and killed Mr. Kalamu.

According to local sources, the elephant invaded Mr. Kalamu’s farm, where it gruesomely attacked him, leading to his death.

Residents of the community claimed that the animal has been a recurring threat in the community for over four years.

“This elephant keeps coming into our community to destroy our crops, damage our fishing nets, and now, it has taken a life,” a concerned resident said.

The people of Itasin-Imobi are urgently calling on the state government and concerned authorities to intervene before the situation escalates further.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner for Forestry, Taiwo Oludotun, confirmed this tragic development.

Oludotun said, “Yes, we are aware, and we are already on our way to the community.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, also in a WhatsApp message on Tuesday, confirmed the elephant’s deadly attack.

Ogunlowo said that “The DPO Ogbere received information from Itasin community on 28/07/2025 at about 1620hrs that elephants escaped from government reserve and attacked one Musa Kalamu, who died on the way to the hospital.

“Officers of Ogun State Forestry were contacted to curtail the animals from further damage. Calm has returned to the community.”

A disturbing viral video emerged on Tuesday showing the lifeless body of the middle-aged man identified as Kala, reportedly attacked by the wandering elephants.

The locals in the video were heard shouting, “This is Kala; he was attacked by the elephants at Onitasin. You can see the marks of the attack all over his body with some part of his intestine outside. The government should please come to our aid; the problem with these elephants is too much in our community.”