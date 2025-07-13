Jonathan calls for stable leadership in NDDC to accelerate development

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for continuity in the leadership of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure that development projects are completed and not left abandoned.

Jonathan made the statement during the plenary session of the NDDC’s 25th anniversary celebration held in Port Harcourt.

He attributed the high number of abandoned projects across the Niger Delta region to the frequent changes in the leadership of the commission.

He said that the regular changes of Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of the NDDC had adversely affected project completion, adding, ‘’this has been a problem for development.’’

Jonathan, however, explained that the projects were not abandoned because the NDDC managers intended to do so, but rather because frequent leadership changes made it inevitable.

He remarked that when proper planning became unfeasible and time constrained, agencies tend to resort to contractor-driven initiatives, as opposed to planning-based development.

According to him, for over 25 years, the NDDC has had 11 CEOs, meaning that, on average, each served for two years and three months.

“The question is: how can one plan? How can significant projects for the region be completed within two years and three months in office?” he asked.

Jonathan commended President Bola Tinubu for retaining Dr Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the NDDC, thereby demonstrating his commitment to the development of the Niger Delta.

He noted that the people of the Niger Delta were celebrating because Ogbuku had remained in office since his appointment by the then-President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2022.

He explained that the Managing Director officially assumed duties on Jan. 4, 2023, while Tinubu assumed office in May 2023.

“If President Tinubu were not interested in developing the region, he would have removed him and appointed someone else.

“Ogbuku would have spent only five months in office. Nobody would have heard of Ogbuku.

“We remember the former Chairman, Onyema Ugochukwu, and the former Managing Director, Timi Alaibe, because they served for a reasonable period and made impact during their tenure,” he added.

Jonathan, however, urged the commission not to relent in its efforts to deepen its commitment to performance-driven and inclusive governance, one that prioritises long-term development over short-term politically motivated projects.

He further called on the commission to begin transitioning from oil and gas dependency to other sectors such as agriculture, education, digital innovation, tourism, and renewable energy.

The former President noted that true sustainability required the NDDC to commence preparations immediately for a post-oil economy in the Niger Delta.

Also speaking, the pioneer Chairman of the NDDC, Onyema Ugochukwu, advised the Federal Government to allow the current Board of the Commission to serve out its full four-year tenure.

He commended the current Board and management team for their performance within their short time in office.

Ugochukwu recalled that a lot went wrong in the NDDC few years ago, particularly under the caretaker committees and sole administrators, when irregularities were rampant.

He stated that when there was no sustained leadership over a period, it would negatively impact any organisation, depriving it of the momentum required to properly drive the development process.

“However, the current Board and management are now performing admirably, restoring hope, and that is why I have no hesitation in commending them,” Ugochukwu said.

